HYDERABAD: Page Junior College, Himayatnagar, conducted a workshop by renowned psychologist, BV Pattabhiram on stress management, who spoke about various methods to effectively manage stress under pressure on Friday. The talk focused on stress in our daily lives. “It’s a component we cannot escape, we can only manage stress when we get rid of the fear of exams. In the process of eliminating fear, parents are also expected to play their role by avoiding negative words that can dampen the child’s hopes,” he said. Pattabhiram also spoke about following your passion to yield maximum results with goals, patience, wisdom, perseverance, and self-confidence. The psychologist also stated the various reasons for exam stress and put forward the ‘Six R Technique’ (see box) as a tool to cope with stress.

Every child is an individual with a certain set of qualities that differentiates him/her from another child. Keeping their individuality in mind, PAGE has designed the conventional Maths, Physics and Chemistry (MPC) and Maths, Economics and Commerce (MEC) courses with customisation and a personal touch. A classroom consisting of 40 students are monitored personally by the teachers using a software that tracks the students’ performance from test to test. Every student has a yardstick that is unique to the individual and any glitches found in achieving the goal is corrected through counseling by the principal and the counselor. All reasons for the student’s underperformance are examined and fixed effectively.

As an initiative to offer multiple career options to students, the junior college has also introduced a variety of combinations with MPC and MEC. MPC is offered along with combinations of engineering, architecture and design. MEC comes along with chartered accountancy, design, law, management, hotel management, mass communication and liberal sciences. Since the course is spread over two years according to the student’s biorhythm, there is lesser pressure.

The college managements explains that students are given the freedom to excel in any field they wish to. Excellent sportsmen are given a flexible timetable and additional support from teachers at the end of the day. Frequent workshops in subjects like architecture, science and psychology are conducted by noted contributors from the field. There is equal emphasis on keeping the parents updated on their child’s interests by the college as well. Parents are advised not to have any pre-conceived notions and accept the child’s interest by understanding the field they desire to venture into.

“Students are usually stressed during the month of February. The institution they are studying is the best place to seek help as the teachers know the students best in terms of academics. The students have been studying the syllabus all year long. They must feel relaxed at the end of the year and confidently attempt exams,” said P Deepa Suresh, Principal, PAGE Junior College, Banjara Hills.

Shubham Jain from second year MPC and Prajwal from first year MPC have recently won the All India Science Quiz. “Students come from different backgrounds and they are put together in one single classroom. They tend to learn from each other in this way. To ensure they are going on the right path, complete guidance is also provided by PAGE,” said Vasantha Kumari K, Principal of PAGE Junior College in Himayatnagar.