HYDERABAD: Humiliated and depressed over being caught and beaten by his lover’s husband, a 23-year-old contract driver of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) committed suicide at his home in Neredmet on Sunday.

Shiva, a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar in Neredmet, was allegedly in a relationship with a married woman living in the same locality. The relationship between the duo developed a few months ago.

On Saturday, the woman’s husband Lakshmi Narayana, who got to know about his wife’s extra-marital affair went to Shiva and beat him up. Depressed Shiva called up his relatives on Sunday and informed them that he was ending his life while his elder brother was away from home.

Neredmet inspector M Jagadish Chander said, “On Saturday, the woman’s husband had beaten Shiva due to which he went into depression and ended up his life. A case has been registered against accused Lakshmi Narayana.”