HYDERABAD: Two women and a girl child were found dead in a house in Chandanagar locality of Hyderabad, the police said. The decomposed bodies were discovered on Monday by the house owner, who alerted the police.

According to the police, Aparna (30), a native of Palakollu was working as sales executive in Bajaj Electronics at Chandanagar. She was living with her four-year-old daughter Kathika and sexagenarian mother Vijaya Lakshmi at a rented house. For the last two days, the house was locked from outside. The house owner who got suspicious called on Aparna's mobile number and heard the phone ringing inside the house. He then peeped through the rear window and door of the house and discovered a foul smell.

On receiving an alert, the Chandanagar police along with clues team and dog squad rushed to the spot.

"Aparna's body was lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen with a head injury. The bodies of Vijaya Lakshmi and Karthika were found on the bed in another room. They are suspected to have been poisoned to death," said Madhapur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Viswa Prasad.

The DCP said the murder could have taken place 48 hours ago as the bodies started decomposing. It is being suspected that known persons could have killed the trio and locked the house from outside. The woman's husband Madhu who stays separately from the family is being traced, said DCP.