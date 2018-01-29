HYDERABAD: An youngster, who was allegedly depressed with Tamanaah Bhatia for not acting in ‘good Telugu films’, flung a slipper at the actor during a private function. He, however, missed his target and hit another person.

Tamannah was in the city to inaugurate a jewellery store. When she left the store, 24-year-old Kareemullah threw his slipper at her. It hit an employee of the store.He was caught by the security personnel and handed over to Narayanguda police who counselled him in front of his parents and let him off.