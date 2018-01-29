HYDERABAD: With the drinking water supply system in and around the city getting stabilised, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has started focusing on the underground sewerage system in the peripheral circles of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The drinking water problem in 11 peripheral municipal circles will be solved by next month thanks to the Rs 1,900-crore water supply improvement and distribution project which is being financed by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited.

Now, the water board has initiated a process to improve the underground drainage system in the municipal circles, for which a sewerage master plan is under consideration and tenders are being floated. The board has invited expression of interest for consultancy study for preparation of a sewerage master plan.

After the selection of consultant next month, the agency will be given a year’s time for completing the study and submitting a detailed project report.

The board is looking for a single agency which has vast expertise in preparing sewerage master plans. On the other hand, if multiple consultants are hired, they will prepare their own DPRs which may differ from circle to circle.

The study will cover all the extended areas for identifying the independent drainage catchment areas, STP capacities and locations, trunk sewer, sub-mains, with reference to the existing sewage flows and expected future sewage flows.

Stand benefitted

The peripheral municipal circles under consideration are Alwal, Kapra, Uppal, Ramchandrapuram, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Patancheru