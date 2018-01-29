HYDERABAD: She brought the beauty trends from all over the globe to the city with a dash of her signature bing and electric colours. Inspired by her mother’s work of art with cosmetics, Shivani can replicate any celebrity look with as much ease as a high-shine pout. Shivani Krishna, 23 from Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad, is an International Make-up Association (IMA) certified Makeup Artist (MUA) from the London College of Make-up with the instagram handle @makeupbyshivanikrishna. We take a closer look into her tricks and picks for keeping up with the trends in the city and the season.

On the basics of flawless texture…

Moisturising is key while starting off your routine. Most people forget to use the primer; it blocks the pores from sweating out and holds the makeup together. Matching the colour of foundation to your neck is the right way to select your foundation shade. A little bit of mascara on your eyes is absolutely important! It gives your eyes the instant pop.

On the beauty vibe…

There is a notion among Indians that makeup is a tool used to hide flaws and blemishes. It’s not at all true. Makeup can accentuate your looks and make you feel good about yourself. The confidence-booster makes you walk like you own the ramp.

Whipping the makeup into shape…

As a trained MUA, I understand that every face is shaped differently and asymmetrically. Hence, the contouring differs from every shape; the liner depends on the shape of the eyes and the perfect finishing to a face as well.

On the 2018 makeup swing…

2017 was all about sporting the smokey eye in different eyes. Well, bid the smokey eyes goodbye! 2018 brings brighter and energizing colours to the eyes with glitters and metals. Aquatic colours like sea greens, blues, emeralds and sea blues along with electric pinks and yellows are going to be your gleam of hope.

On go-to beauty brands…

Maybelline’s range of products goes a long way on the economic side to keep you looking glamorous. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Mac and Morphe are my potion of beauty sanity and I swear by the Morphe 35o eyeshadow colour palette for a wide range of colours at a reasonable rate.

On the minimal look…

The ‘No make-up’ make-up look has been making the rounds among bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone in Padmavat this season and is a look that is here to stay. A flawless base foundation or subtle BB creams with a dab of blush over the cheeks with highlights over the cheek bones is perfectly blended into the skin. Tinted or nude shades of lipsticks are worked over the lips.

On makeup for different skin tones…

The Indian skin tone is considered exotic all over the world for their rich tones that blend well with makeup giving the MUA multiple opportunities to experiment with looks. For the dusky girls with undertones of olives, yellow and red, golds, coppers and silver eye shadows work wonders and goes along with bold red lips. Mauves, burgundy and dark browns are a must-do for light-skinned girls along with nude, pink or dusky lips. In both cases, it is a given that the blush must match the shade range of the lipstick.

On summer trends…

Foundation is a strict no-no for summer. Mac, Maybelline and Nars offer a tinted moisturising BB cream that gives a subtle replication of the foundation. A compact for touch-up can be carried along. Bare or bold eyes using mascara, pinched cheeks using a pink blush with a lot of highlighting will give you the shiny yet natural-looking summer look. Lip glosses are back in vogue along with lip tints. For an Indian look, thick kohl can be applied over and under the eyes in addition to a smoky winged liner. Look out for Lucknowi kurtis making their move this summer!

On Shivani’s clientele…

I have worked with 50 to 60 clients within the span of one year for Anam Mirza, Anupama Parameswaran and bloggers including Tanusha Bajaj, Shivangi Vijaywargia and Shreya Bhupal. She has also worked her magic for beauty pageants, bridals, job interviews and parties. The entrepreneur earns about `60,000 every month and aims on launching her own beauty brand in the coming years.