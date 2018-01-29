HYDERABAD: The biggest Gurudwara in Telangana, Darbar Saheb of Gurudwara Saheb Barambala, Sikh chawniat, was inaugurated at Attapur in Kishanbagh on Sunday. Built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, the shrine with a seating capacity of 9,000 to 10,000 devotees, was inaugurated by three major Sikh head Jathedars in the presence of hundreds of devotees. It has come up adjacent to the existing oldest Gurudwara which was built nearly 150 years ago.

It was for the first time in Hyderabad that the Jathedars of major Sikh Takhats from various parts of the country came together for the inauguration.Bhai Esher Singhji of Hyderabad and philanthropist and educationalist S Tavinder Singh Kohli, who runs Guru Nanak Group of Institutions, along with some major jathedars from across India provided for most of the funding need for the construction.

On the occasion, DSGMC president Manjeet Singh GK recalled the services of Sikh community in protecting the country from invaders.

Guru Sri Har Rai remembered

The day also coincided with the 388th birthday celebrations of Seventh Sikh Guru Sri Har Rai Sahebji. A mass congregation was held in the morning and a colourful Nagar Keertan was also taken out.