HYDERABAD: A long-drive on Sunday turned fatal for three Hyderabad-based software engineers. The car they were travelling in, towards Vikarabad, crashed into a tree on the road side at Chevella. While three were killed, the only other person in the vehicle escaped with severe fractures to his legs.

The car in which the victims were travelling

crushed by the impact | Express

The deceased have been identified as: Kasepogu Susanna Praveen Kumar (28), Arnugonda Arjun Kumar (26) and Barigela David (29). Only Gundra Sravan (27) escaped. The car they were travelling in was crushed to half its original size.

According to police, Praveen, Arjun and Sravan worked together at Genpact wile David was working for Flipkart through Karvy. The group had decided to go for a long drive as it was a holiday. However, when the car reached Meerjaguda village in the outskirts of Chevella, Praveen who was driving lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree.

Sravan has been shifted to OGH for treatment and the bodies to Chevella government hospital for autopsy. Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of accident.