HYDERABAD: National Award winner and widely acclaimed film maker Girish Kasarvalli spoke to us during recently-concluded Hyderabad Literary Festival. The notable director, who has to his credit movies like Ghatashraddha, Tabarana kathe, Dweepa, Gulabi Talkies and others, spoke on several aspects of Indian cinema, chipping in with suggestions for making Indian cinema respectable globally. Excerpts:

Q: It has been long time since you directed a movie. When will you com up with your next movie?

A: Yes, it has been about five years since my last movie was released. I will think of making a movie only when a powerful thought or story inspires me. It might take some more time for the next movie.

Q: A lot of changes have been taking place in film production and distribution, like emergence of digital platforms etc. Do they help parallel cinema?

A: Making any movie whether it is commercial or parallel is demanding. Coming to parallel cinema, it was never easy to make a serious movie. We just persisted and came out with our kind of movies. With emergence of digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime it might be easier for parallel cinema makers to release their movies and reach out to audience now. We need to create an audience for serious cinema. For this more and more film festivals and clubs need to come up across India.

Q: But do we have enough film festivals and clubs?

A: In some states like Karnataka, Kerala there is a culture of film festivals and film clubs, while in some states there is severe dearth. Take for instance the case of Telangana and AP, both the states lack an official film festival. They do not even have a film school, though there is huge demand from aspiring filmmakers and youth to join a film school. Quality in Indian cinema has to improve and an audience for serious cinema has to be created.

Q: How do you see Indian cinema on a global level?

A: India cinema has always enjoyed a privileged position and had a market since early days. Now many Bollywood movies have global market. But just earning collections globally by commercial cinema, isn’t enough. If world has to respect Indian cinema, we need to promote our serious cinema in international arena. But Indian government severely lags behind in this respect.

Q: Your take on censorship?

A: Let us understand that, CBFC can only certify a film and cannot censor it. This basic point is being overlooked by all. CBFC does not has right to cut any part of the movie, it can only certify. It is only during the rule of the present government that these issues are rising. It’s unfortunate that Government supported people like Pahlaj Nihalani, instead of correcting them.

The noted film director Girish Kasaravalli talks about the need of change in perspective of understanding

and appreciating good cinema