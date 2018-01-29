HYDERABAD: Actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla addressed the members of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) at Park Hyatt in the city on Friday. “I have a special place in my heart for Hyderabad. I have been coming to this city for shoots for a long time,” she said. She addressed the conference along with YFLO Chairperson Sandhya Raju and moderator Shilpa Reddy.

For the last few years, Juhi Chawla has been on a mission to educate users on the perils of mobile phone radiation.

With the help of her assistant, she even demonstrated the effect of radiation on skin and blood. “Every piece of plastic ever made is still here. The discarded plastic is going into lakes, oceans, landfills and into the animals’ bodies,” she pointed out. Concluding the session, Juhi Chawla advised the audience to stop using plastic and contribute to the betterment of the environment.