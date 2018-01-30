HYDERABAD: Book “Vitamin G: Gratitude for Life Fulfilment” authored by Prashant Jain was released by Nithya Shanti, at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2018 on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, writer Prashant said, “Gratitude is an important skill and it can helpful in life if the skill is practiced well. He said, the fastest way to get anything done is through infinite patience. I used to have serious bouts of anger, but I used to control them through patience, by having screen savers on patience. This time gap gives way to think rationally for a solution. Now I am not easily triggered by anger.”

Nithya Shanti said gratitude triggers the positivity in you and helps you to get out of the vicious cycle of negativity that surrounds us.Prashant Jain - a parallel Entrepreneur, Speaker, Author and Gratitude coach; went from selling his company for a million USD to Softbank and JP Morgan when 25, to witnessing the tumble of the stock market crash, the dotcom bust and the 9/11 aftermath to being clinically diagnosed as depressed and attempting suicide twice facing adversity and challenges in health, relationships and finances. Today he is back to running successful companies with turnover in millions, physical, emotional, mental wellbeing and a fulfilled Joyful Life.

In his self-help book “Vitamin G: Gratitude for Life Fulfilment”, he shares his intensely personal journey of how he lost and found himself again through the life transforming power of gratitude and how you can apply it yours. Through stories, humour, exercises, reflections and 42 simple, easy to integrate gratitude practices that cover all aspects of our life like relationships, health, happiness, work, prosperity and abundance, he suggests ways for those who have lost their joy of life and are trying to figure out how to bring it back.

Through the book he raises questions of whether gratitude is just a pro social moral and animal behaviour of reciprocation, mirroring and obligation or can it rise above the level of transaction without expectations to just being a selfless grateful way of living. He shares his insights and techniques of how to go without complaining, or postpone happiness or require your brain towards optimism and positivity through gratitude practices that take under 5 minutes daily.

Through almost a decade of life experimentation and latest scientific proven research and knowledge, ancient wisdom and practical daily common sense to the book helps us get in tune with our deep thankful nature. It is a distillation of Prashant Jain’s journey into thankfulness with a variety of teachers, learning and experiments in gratitude with individuals, groups and organisations. As a Gratitude Coach through the 6A framework, he has developed the technique to connect to Gratitude and grateful living of Attention (knowing), Awareness (thinking), Acceptance (feeling), Appreciation (expressing ), Action (doing) and Actualisation (being). This book is a part of the #MissionBillionThanks that the author took up in September 2016 to magnify the gratefulness on our planet.