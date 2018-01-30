HYDERABAD: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR) on Monday issued a direction to the Hyderabad District Collector after a complaint was filed against the Delhi Public School for charging exorbitant amount as fees. The committee also said the Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police had refused to file complaints in the matter.

The collectorate has been directed to lodge an inquiry and submit report within 20 days. A detailed investigation, the direction said, should be conducted to determine if the school was charging excess fee, and if there was any truth in the allegation that the police department was not taking any action in the matter. The direction was passed after RTI activist Vijay Gopal filed a petition with the NCPCR in August 2017.

“For a while now, they have been saying that issues related to schools and education should be taken up with the Education Department,” said Vijay Gopal. He said that police agreed to file a complaint only after SCPCR sent them a notice in the past. “Delhi Public School is also violating other norms and forcing parents to buy books and uniforms only in their premises,” he added. Members of the HSPA alleged the same. In January 2017, they listed 14 schools in the city which were charging more than `5000, one school even `1 lakh as one time fees. Even then, police only gave them an acknowledgment but never registered a complaint.

SHRC seeks report from DCP, Traffic

SHRC sought a report from the DCP, Traffic after a High Court advocate on Monday filed a petition stating that a traffic sub-inspector has forced him to pay bribe. In his grievance letter, he stated that B Bharat Kumar, SI of Malakpet traffic police stopped him for verification of the documents. Despite advocate Kishan Yerraboina showing SI all the documents, the latter was asked to pay fine. Based on the complaint of the advocate, the Commission has issued a notice to the DCP, Traffic to submit a report.

