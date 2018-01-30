HYDERABAD: A police inspector attached with the Police Training Centre in Hyderabad crashed into two vehicles injuring two persons while driving in an inebriated state. The inspector has been identified as G Girish Rao. The incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Monday, a speeding SUV (AP 10 AS 6678) with a red colour ‘POLICE’ sticker on it, rammed a scooter on which a couple was travelling at Yapral and then into another vehicle. The locals then caught Rao before he could flee and called the police.

The Jawahar Nagar police on reaching the spot identified the accused driver as police inspector Gauri Girish Rao, who works at the police training centre in Medchal. On Monday, after finishing his work, the inspector consumed alcohol and was heading home in the car when he lost control over the speeding SUV and hit a vehicle injuring a couple. The couple was shifted to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

“A case has been registered against inspector Girish Rao for drunk driving. On checking with the breathe analyser, the reading was 200 mg/dL,” said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat also told media that a disciplinary action will be initiated against him and criminal case will be booked. The car also has four challans pending for traffic violations. The challans were issued for using improper number plate, signal jumping and for wrong parking in carriage way, and the penalty pending is `1,470.