HYDERABAD: AS many as 114 people who used to sell Gudumba packets in the bylanes of Dhoolpet, Jumerath Bazaar and other localities of Old City will shift their careers. They will now ferry passengers and carry goods in auto-rickshaws. After a massive clampdown on the decade-old business of manufacturing and sale of Gudumba (illicitly distilled liquor) by Prohibition and Excise department, the sellers were distributed passenger and trolley autos under Gudumba-effected Persons Rehabilitation Scheme (GEPRS).

Anyone who has been to Jumeerath bazaar would know that the Gudumba packets, as big as the `1 water packets, are stealthily sold for `10 to `20. Beneficiaries of the GEPRS said that they used to earn anywhere between `2,000 and `5,000 a day through sale of the ID liquor. A total of 7,866 people were identified as manufacturers and sellers of ID Liquor. To rehabilitate them, `2 lakh per effected family was sanctioned. Till now, 6,066 beneficiaries were provided with resources such as kirana stores, tent houses, electrical goods and others.

Passenger and trolley autos were distributed to 114 people at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Monday afternoon by Excise minister T Padma Rao, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Rao and deputy chief minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.