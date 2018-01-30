HYDERABAD: When 5-year-old Karthikeyini’s body was recovered by the police, she still had the sipper of her milk bottle in her mouth. Police believe she was strangled to death while lying on bed drinking milk. And the man who has surrendered confessing to the murder is her biological father. He also confessed to having murdered the child’s mother and grandmother.

The accused, Madhu, was allegedly in relationship with Aparna since 2010. But allegedly due to ‘family pressure’, he married another woman without Aparna’s knowledge. He was residing with his family in Kukatpally and had children from both his relationships. Police say he tried to continue his relationship with Aparna but soon his wife came to know about it and lodged a complaint. Aparna too got to know about Madhu’s marriage and insisted that he marry her. Since he did not agree, Aparna started distancing herself from Madhu.

“Madhu was deceiving both the women,” says a police. “He was facing pressure from both the women and unable to set things right.” He then allegedly came to a decision that only solution to his problem was to eliminate his lover, her mother and his child.

Delay in shifting the bodies

It was seven long hours after the bodies being identified that they were shifted to the Gandhi Mortuary for autopsy. Sources say the delay was due to the dog squad that arrived only three hours after being informed. “The dog squad came to the spot after three hours of intimation. The dogs could not provide clues. They went till a bus stop and came back. Why would a person after killing three members walk calmly? There was no point in waiting for the dog squad,” said the policeman. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.