HYDERABAD: The crucial raw water storage reservoir proposed at Keshavapuram in Shamirpet mandal with 10 tmcft capacity storage under Godavari basin to ensure assured water supply to Greater Hyderabad would be executed shortly with opening of tender bids by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Monday. The project costing around `4,396 crore would be taken up under Hybrid Annuity Mode of contract.

Water board opened the bids on Monday in which two agencies participated. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) quoted 3.41 per cent excess while Hydraulic Engineers Syndicate (JV) quoted 4.41 per cent excess. Water board will submit a detailed report to the State Government requesting them to give their approval for the L1 bidder to implement the works. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2016 announced construction of two raw water storage reservoirs at the above places for future drinking needs of the city. The other one is at Devalamma Nagaram in Choutuppal mandal.

Water board officials said the key components of project include construction of clear water reservoir and pump-house and for laying of inlet mains from Kondapochamma Sagar to the proposed reservoir (gravity mains), inlet and outlet sluice arrangements (`2,508 crore), laying of raw water gravity mains of 3,600 mm dia MS from Kondapochamma Sagar (Pamulaparthy) to Keshavapuram (`603 crore), raw water drawal arrangements from Reservoir to WTP (`82 crore), Construction of 750 MLD capacity Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bommalarasipeta WTP (`265 crore), Construction of Clear Water Reservoir, Pump House and Electro-Mechanical Equipment at Bommarasipeta WTP (`148 crore), laying of pumping mains of 3,000 mm dia MS from WTP at Bommarasipeta to the proposed Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Ghanpur (`123 crore).

Contractors to stop desilting work in city

Contractors engaged by GHMC have decided to boycott the desilting work as bills for the works already executed by them have not been released so far.The contractors’ association has been representing the matter to GHMC authorities concerned, seeking release of the desilting bills for 2016-17 but the assistant engineers did not record the bills leading to undue delay in clearing dues.

Owners allowing illegal hoardings to be booked

Criminal cases will be registered against the owners of buildings in the city for keeping unauthorised advertisement structures The municipal administration department took a decision to this effect on Monday. Principal secretary, municipal administration, Arvind Kumar appealed to all building owners and agencies to remove all the unauthorised advertisement structures.