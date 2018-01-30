HYDERABAD: If you have a colour rush flowing through your mind, Colour Me Mine is a new activity center, a master franchise at Banjara Hills, could help you unleash your creativity. Color Me Mine is the Paint-Your-Own Ceramics studio where you can discover the fun. Run by Amulya Reddy Kandala, 27 and Abhilash Reddy Kandala, 32, the duo signed the contract with the US-based company in June 2017. They say it is the first-of-its kind in India with wide varieties of ceramic models. The interiors are done by Amulya and her team using doodles, emoticons and bright colours and is designed for all age groups.

The products displayed for modifying are kids stuff, kitchenware, pets stuff, festive specials and canvas paintings. The process begins with the selection of a product that is made of silicon clay. All products used are safe for children and is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), they inform

About 60 underglaze colours are available to choose from for painting the product on your own with the help of stamps, punches, graffito tools and masking tapes. The customers can take also make use of a catalogue that consists of 18 techniques of painting that may be incorporated in their product including the alcohol technique, bubbles technique and cool specs technique.

The bisque, which are unfinished ceramics, are dipped in clear gaze dipping and kept for drying for about five to six hours. The product is then heated in an electric kiln for 18-24 hours at 1,000 degrees Celsius. It is a relaxing place where customers can spend a good three to four hours along with their friends or family,” says Amulya.

The product takes four to five business days to shape up and the entry fee for children is `199 and `299 for adults including the colours and the tools. The varieties of ceramic products ranges from `399 to `3,000. Colour Me Mine also hosts birthday parties, corporate parties, fund raisers, workshops, kitty parties, summer camps etc.