HYDERABAD: A recent study by Prof Peter Pribis from the University of New Mexico in the US has discovered that walnuts may be the solution to improving mood in young men on the basis of cognition. In a Controlled Randomised Trial (CRT), mood outcomes in males and females was measured using the Proile of Mood States (POMS), a widely used and accepted mood scale, the results that were found out were surprising.

After taking key mood domains such as tension, depression, anger, vigor, fatigue and confusion, the research concluded thatnon-depressed healthy young males had a 27% reduction in overall mood disturbances after eating 2 ounces of walnuts every day for 8 weeks. Professor Peter Pribis believes that walnuts are not only good for one’s mood, but overall health as well. “In the past, studies on walnuts have shown beneficial effects on many health outcomes like heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

However, larger and longer-term studies are needed to clarify the benefits, especially in other populations. Additionally, more clinical trials are needed to determine the optimal quantity of walnuts needed to improve mood.” he said Researchers believe the improvement may have been due to the unique nutrient profile from walnuts specifically the alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) content. Walnuts are the champion of ALA, the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid, offering 2.5 grams per ounce.