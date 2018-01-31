HYDERABAD: Shopping and leisure destination GVK One has received national recognition. The mall’s food court “Festivities” bagged IMAGES Golden Spoon Award – 2018 for the Best Food Court – South India category in the award function held in Mumbai.

The food court won it on the basis of excellence in parameters such and mix of cuisine, innovation, customer service, food service quality and hygiene. IMAGES Awards are known to be accurate, unbiased and transparent in their recognition of excellence in retail across all key consumption verticals. Gerald Mathew Asst. General Manager, Marketing and Amol Savale Sr. Manager, Retail of the GVK One received the award.