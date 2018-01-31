HYDERABAD: The Leadership Team of the American India Foundation, which works in mitigating poverty and catalysing social and economic change in India, visited their education and livelihoods programmes in Hyderabad. During the two-day visit, Chair, Lata Krishnan Shah, CEO Nishant Pandey and Board Members met with school students and teachers under the Digital Equalizer program. They also interacted with beneficiaries, employers and parents of the Market Aligned Skills training (MAST) and Ability Based Livelihood Empowerment (ABLE) programs.

On the occasion, CEO Nishant Pandey said, “The American India Foundation brings together NGOs, American Indians, philanthropists, corporates, state governments, and a host of beneficiaries, to contribute to building an India where all people can gain access to affordable education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities, and where all Indians can realize their full potential.”

Emerging from a conversation between AB Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India and Bill Clinton, former President of the United States, AIF’s first initiative was to formulate an inclusive plan for reconstruction following the aftermath of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001.

Thereafter, guided by humanitarian values, AIF began to work in its core areas: education, health and livelihoods, as well as in leadership development, with special focus on girls and women in its high-impact interventions. Perceiving that the work ahead was of complex and huge proportions, AIF’s programs, in 24 states of India, are built on multi-stakeholder partnerships.