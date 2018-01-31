HYDERABAD: The body of an unidentified woman, chopped into pieces, was found packed in two gunny bags and abandoned near the botanical garden in Kondapur early on Tuesday morning. The police are yet to identify the victim, but have found that the woman was eight months pregnant. They suspect she was beaten to death at least three days ago. The brutal murder, that has come to light less than 24 hours after three women of a family were found murdered at their residence in Chandanagar, Cyberabad, has shocked denizens.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman could be around 30 years of age, probably a native of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Odisha. Most of her bones, including pelvic area, had been smashed. The blood-stained gunny bags were first noticed by morning walkers and sanitation workers of GHMC at Sriram Nagar, besides to botanical garden in Kondapur. They alerted the Gachibowli police station.

“One of the bags contained the torso and other was stuffed with her head and legs,” the police said. The body parts were sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Samples have also been sent to Forensics Sciences Laboratory for analysis, and the police are checking CCTV footage for any clues on the suspects.

Gachibowli inspector said no clues were available yet. “The woman’s bangles, toe rings and clothes have been recovered. Special teams are working on the case,” the inspector said. “She could have been killed three days back as the body had decomposed. Our efforts are focussed on identifying the woman. Once that is done, we will be able to trace the accused,” he said, adding they were collecting details from obstetricians and gynaecologists in case she had visited them for consultations.