HYDERABAD: In yet another case of city women coming under attack, an engineering graduate was found murdered at her rented house in Hayathnagar on Tuesday morning. Her head was smashed with a boulder. Police suspect her fiance could have killed her as he was allegedly suspicious of her “character” and had been harassing her.

The deceased woman was a native of Nalgonda and had recently moved to Hyderabad to prepare for competitive exams. She was staying in a house rented by her sister and was to appear for the police constable recruitment examination. Her sister had been away and the murdered woman was alone in the house for the last three days, said the police.

The victim’s brother came to the city on Tuesday morning as she had not been responding to phone calls over the last two days. On arriving at the house, he found his sister lying in a pool of blood. Next to her was the boulder used for the murder. Police suspect she could have been killed two days ago.

A native of Devarakonda in Nalgonda, the woman had finished her graduation in engineering last year. Recently, she was engaged to Moti Lal from the same village. “However, Lal was reportedly harassing her for silly reasons and suspected her character on several occasions,” said the police. The woman’s mother had even warned Moti Lal and had threatened to call off the marriage. The family suspects Moti Lal to have killed her. A case has been filed.