HYDERABAD: Most cancers such as lung cancer, ovarian cancer are diagnosed in advanced stage-when it has spread to other parts of the body. “The normal functioning of the body gets disturbed due to this spread, the result of which is the severe pain and distress for the patient and their caregivers. This is the stage where oncologist and palliative care specialist work in unison,“ says Dr Bharat Vaswani, senior medical oncologist at Yashoda Hospital.

Palliative chemotherapy is designed not to cure a terminally ill patient but to prolong survival and reduce symptoms due to cancer. Depending upon the type of chemotherapy, patient may need admission in the hospital or may take it as a day care procedure. The frequency of administration can be modified depending on the performance status of the patient ,for example, one week of chemotherapy may be followed by three weeks of rest.

The most deterrent factor in using chemotherapy are its side effects such as excessive nausea and vomiting, which can now be controlled with the use of newer antiemetics. In recent times, Chemotherapy drugs have been designed to be more selective, so that they specifically target cancer cells and spare healthy cells, thereby, minimising side effects.

Changing the mode of administration, modifying the dosage and frequency can make palliative chemotherapy more tolerable. Newer oral tablets are available especially in advanced lung, kidney and colorectal cancer which ensures compliance and helps to improve the quality of life, by relieving symptoms.

“Counselling of caregivers who have unrealistic expectations is very important,” says Dr Vaswani as the aim of palliative chemotherapy is to make patient ‘’symptom free’’ and not ‘’disease free’’.Pain management is an integral part of palliative care. WHO study says that 25% of cancer patients die due to unrelieved pain. Pain management includes individualisation of analgesic use (non opoids followed by opoids) based on degree of pain along with the use of anti-anxiety drugs to allay fear.

New transdermal patch ( patch applied on skin) which works for a long period of time has helped in controlling pain better. Regular physical activity including yoga and meditation may help in reducing stress.A judicious balance between chemotherapy, its toxic effects and pain relief has to be maintained in treating late stage cancer patients. Designing individual treatment plans is the need of the hour,” says Dr Bharat Vaswani, senior medical oncologist, Yashoda hospital.