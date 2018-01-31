HYDERABAD: Accused of killing three members including his lover and their biological daughter, 33-year-old Madhu was arrested by the Chandanagar police on Tuesday. Madhu confessed to killing the trio, as he could not bear his wife’s harassment for being in relationship with the deceased woman Aparna, Cyberabad police said.

Madhapur DCP Viswa Prasad on Tuesday told newsmen that Madhu had killed his lover Aparna (30), daughter Karthiyeyini (5) and Aparna’s mother Vijayalakshmi (60) on Saturday. Madhu confessed that his wife was pressurising him to finish his relationship with Aparna and stay with her. Madhu was also being pressurised from Aparna’s family to accept her as his wife. Unable to bear the the pressure, he killed the trio at their house on Saturday.

“Madhu went to Aparna’s home when she was away and killed her mother Vijayalakshmi by strangulating her. Later he killed his daughter the same way and put a milk sipper in her mouth and put the bodies on the bed. When Aparna came home, he smashed her head to the wall in the kitchen and also smashed her head with a wooden log,” said the DCP. Based on his confession, Madhu was arrested, police said.