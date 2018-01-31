HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old youngster who was out on bail in a drug case was caught with 10 LSD blots and two grams of Heroin at Moulali on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, Telangana Prohibition and Excise department went on a search and found Nooka Navyanth moving suspiciously around a soft drink manufacturing plant.

When checked, they found the banned drugs on him. Officials are trying to find out from where he procured the drugs. In August 2017, Navyanth was arrested by the Excise sleuths in connection with an ongoing investigation. He had MDMA pills on him and was alleged to be an associate of kingpin Calvin Mascarenhas. He had recently secured a bail and was out of jail. Navyanth is an engineering dropout from Karimnagar district.

