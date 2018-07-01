Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC razes 1,024 footpaths encroachments on day 1

GHMC has identified about 4,133 structures for demolition in the first phase, another, 3,000 structures would be removed in the next week.

Published: 01st July 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC officials use excavators to remove illegal structures from a footpath, at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC launched a large scale demolition drive against illegal encroachments in the twin cities on Sunday, amidst resistance from the shopkeepers and footpath vendors. Of first day of the special demolition drive, as many as 1,024 structures were razed to the ground across the city by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, a wing of the Corporation.

At some places, the teams had to face resistance and war of words from the shopkeepers, footpath vendors, local leaders and others for demolishing the structures without any prior notices.  Of the 1,024 encroachments removed till 6 pm on Saturday, 822 were either permanent or semi permanent structures while 202 were movable structures. GHMC has identified about 4,133 structures for demolition in the first phase, Another, 3,000 structures would be removed in the next week. The Directorate has deployed six special teams, one for each zone. Each team has been allotted 8 stretches -- a total of 48 stretches will be covered in the first phase. 

ghmc demarcates vending zones
GHMC has categorised as many as 135 zones in the city as prohibited, partial and free-vending zones. Of the 135, about 24 places are prohibited for footpath vendors due to heavy traffic movement, 34 places have been demarcated as partial vending zones where business is allowed within specific timings and 77 were identified as free vending zones. The GHMC is doing this based on guidelines issued by the Centre as part of street vendor policy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad anti encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp