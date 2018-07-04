Home Cities Hyderabad

Happy ending: ACP goes with team to Bidar to crack case in just 24 hours

Finally, family members of a seven-day-old baby and police officials heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, family members of a seven-day-old baby and police officials heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday. The baby, that was abducted from the Government Maternity Hospital in the city, was found abandoned at a government hospital in Bidar, Karnataka. The baby is reported to be in good health condition and family members have reached Bidar to bring her back home.

It was a race against time for those involved, as they feared the woman who abducted the child could sell it to someone. In a similar case in October last year, a newborn abducted from Niloufer Hospital died within a day. But that wasn’t all. According to Sultanbazar ACP M Chetana, who headed the rescue operations, Bidar police informed them that the area is known for incidence of black magic.

Full scale measures were implemented immediately. Check points were formed and vehicles were being checked. Special teams along with the Bidar Market Police took up the search based on images of the newborn and the woman. “I felt I should go and senior officers allowed me to travel along with the teams,” said Chetana

Bidar Town circle inspector Anand Rao, when contacted, said an unidentified woman had abandoned a baby girl on a bed at the Out-Patient ward.

The family, in a way, is grateful to the abductor, too. “We are glad she left the infant in a hospital and not on the roadside,” they said.

Patancheru case awaits resolution
Hyderabad: The baby swapping case in Patancheru will take some more time to get resolved as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials asked for FIR No and a letter from Police to conduct DNA test. On June 25, two couples in Area Hospital, Patancheru, alleged to the hospital superintendent that their babies were swapped. A week ago, the hospital superintendent Dr N Vasundhara said that DNA test will resolve the issue and that the couples and newborns will be taken to FSL to give samples for the test.

Health officials to offer tips to family
After a few days, officials in the Health department said they would hold a brainstorming session soon. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that they are contemplating to educate family members not to trust anyone except their own family with newborns.

