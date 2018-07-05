Dubai cops help nab Hyderabad man who killed wife, packed her in a suitcase

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33 year-old businessman, who flew away to Dubai after killing his wife and dumped body stuffing in suitcase in Dabeerpura police limits on May 20, was arrested by the police today here.

According to police, on May 20, the Dabeerpura police found a dead body packed in bags and sealed like a parcel on the road side near to Seven Temple. One Sakeena Begum, 65, resident of King Koti lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was killed by son-in-law and fled to Dubai.

Based on the complaint, police registered criminal cases and took up investigation. During the probe, police have arrested four persons for indulging in offence killing the married woman and the accused Akbar Ali Khan flew away to Dubai. The Inspector Venkanna Naik issued Look out circular and requested the regional Passport Office officials to impound the passport of the accused. The Indian embassy with the help of Dubai authorities brought him to India and handed him over to Dabeerpura Police.

In 2010, Akber Ali Khan married Zeba Naaz (deceased). After a few months of their marriage, his wife Zeba went to her parents house and started staying with them. He is working at Dubai and frequently visits to the city.

“The accused started doubting her fidelity. On May 19, he took Zeba Naaz to his house at Farath Nagar and killed her with the instigation of his mother Mahboob Unnisa Begum and packed the dead body and dumped the same on the road side near Seven Temple, Dabeerpura and went to Dubai on the same day,’’ V Satyanarayana DCP, South Zone, said.