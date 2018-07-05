Home Cities Hyderabad

Dubai cops help nab Hyderabad man who killed wife, packed her in a suitcase

A 33 year-old businessman, who flew away to Dubai after killing his wife and dumped body stuffing in suitcase in Dabeerpura police limits on May 20, was arrested by the police today here. 

Published: 05th July 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 33 year-old businessman, who flew away to Dubai after killing his wife and dumped body stuffing in suitcase in Dabeerpura police limits on May 20, was arrested by the police today here. 
According to police, on May 20, the Dabeerpura police found a dead body packed in bags and sealed like a parcel on the road side near to Seven Temple. One Sakeena Begum, 65, resident of King Koti lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was killed by son-in-law and fled to Dubai. 

Based on the complaint, police registered criminal cases and took up investigation. During the probe, police have arrested four persons for indulging in offence killing the married woman and the accused Akbar Ali Khan flew away to Dubai. The Inspector Venkanna Naik issued Look out circular and requested the regional Passport Office officials to impound the passport of the accused. The Indian embassy with the help of Dubai authorities brought him to India and handed him over to Dabeerpura Police.

In 2010, Akber Ali Khan married Zeba Naaz (deceased). After a few months of their marriage, his wife Zeba went to her parents house and started staying with them. He is working at Dubai and frequently visits to the city. 

“The accused started doubting her fidelity. On May 19, he took Zeba Naaz to his house at Farath Nagar and killed her with the instigation of his mother Mahboob Unnisa Begum and packed the dead body and dumped the same on the road side near Seven Temple, Dabeerpura and went to Dubai on the same day,’’ V Satyanarayana DCP, South Zone, said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai cops killed wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp