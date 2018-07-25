Eat protein this whole week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that 93% of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement and Indian vegetarian diets are worst affected with 84% being deficient in protein while 65% of Indian non-vegetarian diets too deficient in protein? These insights were part of a study conducted by IMRB in 2017, a premier market research agency, had thrown up some alarming data on the protein intake and awareness among Indians. To keep a check on protein levels, the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), Mumbai Chapter, has announced the annual Protein initiative The Protein Week 2018 (July 24-30), supported by Protein Foods Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI).

This initiative which began in 2017 is to educate consumers about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to our general health and well-being; impacting every life stage. The Protein Week is a platform that focuses on the importance of Protein and its impact on our daily lives.

Commenting on the initiative, Naaznin Husein, President, Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), Mumbai Chapter & Director, “FREEDOM”- Lifestyle Management Centre said, “Last year IDA Delhi chapter and PFNDAI launched The Protein Week as an initiative to spread awareness about the importance of protein. A recent study conducted by Inbody has revealed that over 70% of Indian adults have poor muscle health characterized by lower muscle mass and body protein content.

Low intake of protein and sedentary lifestyle are some of the reasons for this. This is alarming, as poor muscle health could lead to impaired muscle function, fatigue and poor metabolic health. Adequate protein intake and exercise would help maintain good muscle health. The need is to have clear understanding about the importance and requirement of protein in terms of quality as well as quantity in daily diet (ICMR recommended dietary allowance for Indians 2010 is 1 gram per kg of body weight).”

Dr. Pai, Executive Director, PFNDAI added, “In today’s busy lifestyle, inadequate/deficient intake of protein is a concern which needs to be addressed at an individual level. Therefore, it is important to disseminate the message about protein to everyone so that people can take steps to improve the protein intake and adopt an active lifestyle. The idea is to generate dialogue around protein so that a lot of misconceptions surrounding it are cleared, paving way for better life choices for people”.

The results from the InBody study clearly suggest Indian adults have poor muscle mass. Diets deficient in protein could be one of the factors affecting poor muscle health. There is need to spread awareness about importance of adequate protein intake in our day-to-day life.