10 amazing statistics about Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

18 metres the height of Buddha statue in the city, which is incidentally, the world's tallest monolithic statue of the Buddha.

105.6 carats

the weight of Kohinoor (Persian for ‘Mountain of Light’) diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. It is believed to be mined in Golconda.

72X95 ft

the height and width of Prasads Large Screen, the largest 3D IMAX screen in the world.

2,500 million years

age of the rock formations surrounding the city, one of the oldest in the world!

$2 billion

the wealth of H.E.H The Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan during the late 1930s. He was adjudged by the TIME magazine as the richest person in the world.

11.6 km

the length of PV Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway which was opened to traffic in 2009. It is the longest flyover in the country.

17,000 sq ft

the total area of Snow World at Lower Tank Bund Road, which is reportedly the biggest snow-themed park in the world!

57,000

people took the famed fish medicine in 2017, which has been administered by the Bathini family since 1989.

1,666 acres

the area of Ramoji Film City, which has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest studio complex in the world!

5,000

the seating capacity of Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the largest convention facility in India.