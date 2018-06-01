Home Cities Hyderabad

10 amazing statistics about Hyderabad

18 metres the height of Buddha statue in the city, which is incidentally, the world's tallest monolithic statue of the Buddha.

Published: 01st June 2018 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

18 metres the height of Buddha statue in the city, which is incidentally, the world's tallest monolithic statue of the Buddha.

105.6 carats
the weight of Kohinoor (Persian for ‘Mountain of Light’) diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. It is believed to be mined in Golconda.

72X95 ft
the height and width of Prasads Large Screen, the largest 3D IMAX screen in the world.

2,500 million years
age of the rock formations surrounding the city, one of the oldest in the world!

$2 billion
the wealth of H.E.H The Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan during the late 1930s. He was adjudged by the TIME magazine as the richest person in the world.

11.6 km
the length of PV Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway which was opened to traffic in 2009. It is the longest flyover in the country.

17,000 sq ft
the total area of Snow World at Lower Tank Bund Road, which is reportedly the biggest snow-themed park in the world!

57,000
people took the famed fish medicine in 2017, which has been administered by the Bathini family since 1989.

1,666 acres
the area of Ramoji Film City, which has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest studio complex in the world!

5,000
the seating capacity of Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the largest convention facility in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddha statue Hyderabad amazing statistics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence