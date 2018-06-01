10 festivals Hyderabadis celebrate big time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

From Bengal to Hyderabad

While the Bengali community of the city has their own little celebration in the Bangalee Samithis, others too pitch in by indulging in their own celebrations. And of course, Dasara is another excuse for more pandals. Ten avatars of the goddess for ten days. What a celebration!

Ganapathi Bappa Morya Aadha Laddu Kha Liya

Theen maar to Bhutto: every little one learns their first dance moves at a Ganesh Nimajjanam procession. And when they get to host their own pandal when they come of age. That is how deep Ganesh Chaturthi and Nimajjan are etched into our culture. The city shuts down to let the Lord pass.

Bangaru Bathukamma Uyyalo

Heaps of flowers revered as the goddess herself, the festival Bathukamma itself has quite a background. The women of the city gather to celebrate this Telangana culture in their best finery as they carry the Bathukamma to the lake to immerse it. And it is a sight to behold!

Ringing in the harvest season

Sure, it’s a Hindu festiva;. But when has religion ever stopped us Hyderabadis from making merry!? While the religious part of the festival is left to the ones of faith, rest of us thrill seekers can’t get enough of the kite-flying experience. So much so that we host kite-flying parties too!

Gandipeta Gandi maisamma

Celebrated as a thanksgiving to the goddess for fulfilling the devotees vows, they carry Bonam an offering again wearing their finest. What a beauty it is to see Telangana’s ladies walk with a bonam on their head to offer it to the goddess! It is indeed stuff of poetry.

Let’s sing praise

Anyone who knows Hyderabad knows that you have to visit St Mary’s in the Christmas month. Such is the beauty, when Secundrabad is decked up for Christmas. The nativity plays and the convents with their cakes, there is a purity you only experience throughout the Christmas month and particularly in Secunderabad.

Bura na maano

Another festival that blends in people of all religions. Holi is celebrated so pompously that plans are made months in advance. And because it is amidst the exam season, the festival is a much needed respite for youngsters. Not to forget there are holi parties for those who like it fancy as well!

City turns into a bride

For Ramzan, the city lights up like a bride for an entire month. Festive spirit is in the air and everyone has something to gain from the festival. Whether it is the delicious haleem stalls popping up everywhere or the night bazaars or the austere prayers, there’s something for everyone.

Eid Mubarak!

Sheer Khorma for everyone! We wait an entire year for this day just to have our friends who are celebrating Eid send us this delicious sweet. And the preparations for the festival too are a frenzy. To get the tailors to stitch our new kurtas before Eid, to hint our elders what we want as Eidi, every bit of it is revelry

Jo bole so nihal

From the most aggressive yet kind community comes this festival which they celebrate with great gusto. Baisakhi comes with a lot of pomp and show by the Sikh community of the city. The Nagar Keerthan is a thing to look forward to with stunts and a colourful procession.