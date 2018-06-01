10 Hyderabadi phrases we are in awe of

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

1. When you are being fooled by words

Dekho Chiccha, Baigan ke baataan nakko karo.

Meaning- Look Dude, dont talk gibberish.

Baigan is not just a vegetable in Hyderabad, it is a word that is used to describe our emotions. For example: Baigan main mila diya na, which translates to “its all gone in vain.”

2. When you run into someone’s vehicle

Tumara bawa ka road samjha kya re?

Meaning - Do you think that your dad owns this road?

Whenever someone is found driving recklessly, we not just abuse them but their father too so that it hurts them so much that they dont repeat it. Thoughtful isn’t it?

3. When you wear a new dress

Kya Ismart dikhre yaaro tum!

Meaning - Bro, you look handsome.

If you are a Hyderabadi, you must have surely received this compliment at least once in your life. If the answer is no, then you have never worn a good dress or never looked handsome. Time for a make over!

4. Food? I heard food!

Dabaake bhook lagri yaaro

Meaning: I am famished

Hyderabadis love food as much ants love sugar. We eat when we are hungry and we also eat when we feel we are going to be hungry. Either we love eating because food is bae.

5. When moms get angry Chappal leke maaro usku

Meaning - Slap him with a chappal.

Every Hyderabadi mother showers her love on her child by throwing slippers at them. You leave her tupperwear box somewhere, you are sure to hear the above words.

6. We are easy-peasy people

Lite le lo miyaan

Meaning- Chill brother!

Show me a city that is as chilled out as Hyderabad, we will treat them with Biryani and Haleem. ‘Let it go’ is a phrase but the real emotion is in saying lite le lo. We will always have a friend who will pat us on our back and ask us relax.

7. Stupendo fantabulous

Kiraak

Meaning- Awesome

Well, apna Hyderabad is Kiraak in every aspect. We have kiraak food, kiraaker places and kiraakest people. We are people who love to be overwhelmed and get over-the-top. So nothing is a plain good or nice but a total kiraak.

8. All words and no action

Khaali Peeli baatein

Meaning- Empty words

Just like how the crime patrol protagonist says, “Daya, kuch tho gadbad hai!” We Hyderabadis spot lies and fake words and describe it. However, Khaali Peeli Baatien is also used when someone just does the talking, but doesn’t translate them into actions.

9. We love to cuss Makki-kirkiri

Meaning: Nonsense

Just like how Delhi and Mumbai has its own cuss words, we too have our Hyderabadi-flavoured cuss words and one of them is mentioned above. When someone is irritating you, you can use the above word, guilt-free!

10. We beat people up and the hard way!

Mu phod detum saale ki

Meaning- I’ll punch him in his face.

Don’t mess with Hyderabadis. They are warm and welcoming people but if need be, they will show their physical strength and not the cool way.

Beware Brothers!