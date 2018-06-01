Home Cities Hyderabad

10 Hyderabadis rocking abroad

Deva Katta
Before progressing into filmmaking, Deva Katta did screenwriting course from Detroit Filmmakers Coalition and shot an 18-episode serial titled Valasa which translated into Vennela (2005). He carved a niche for himself as a filmmaker with substance with films like Prasthanam and Autonagar Surya. He is now set for a Bollywood debut with the remake of Prasthanam.

Vennela Kishore
Software professional Vennela Kishore resigned from his job in the US before turning a comedian and also tried his hand at film direction. He changed his profession to fulfill his passion for cinema and is currently one of the most sought-after comedians of Tollywood.

Satya Nadella
An alumni of HPS Begumpet, Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, whose products, as we all know, are indispensable. His passions include computer science (sounds obvious?), poetry and cricket.

Anu Emmanuel
 Chicago-born actor Anu Emmanuel made her debut with Malayalam film Swapna Sundari (2011) and received critical acclaim for her performances in Telugu films like Majnu (2016), Oxygen (2017) and Naa Peru Surya -- Naa Illu India (2018). She is now one of the promising female actors in Telugu cinema and has a film lined up opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Sekhar Kammula
Sekhar Kammula enrolled at Howard University for MFA (Master of Fine Arts). He did a thesis on the screenplay of his debut film Anand  in his final semester and after five years of his stay in the US, returned to India to become one of the finest directors of Telugu cinema. Although now in the city, he is loved abroad and a hit with NRI filmgoers

Diana Hayden
Born in Hyderabad, Diana Hayden was crowned Femina Miss India World 1997 and Miss World 1997. She married a US national who works with an international NGO in 2013.

Syed Akbaruddin
This 1985-batch IFS Officer served as the spokesperson of India’s External Affairs Ministry, and is currently India’s permanent representative at the United Nations in New York.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
 Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga studied filmmaking at AFTT (Academy of Film, Theatre & Television), Australia. He began his tryst with films as an assistant director for Kedi (2010) and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015). His directorial debut Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster and is now being remade in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, marking Sandeep’s Bollywood debut.

Prem Watsa
Known as the ‘Canadian Warren Buffett’, this Hyderabadi is the Founder Chairman of Toronto-based Fairfax Financial, a holding company engaged in property and casualty insurance and investment management.

Shantanu Narayen
The ubiquitous PDF is invaluable in our work and personal lives. Well, its CEO is our very own Hyderabad-born Shantanu Narayen, who is an alumni of Osmania University.

