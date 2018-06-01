10 people who reflect Hyderabad

By Express News Service

Shankar Narayen

Shankar Narayen, an alumni of Hyderabad Public School is now the CEO of Adobe Systems and also the president of the board of Adobe Foundation. He earned his bachelors’s degree in electronics and communication from University College of Engineering, Osmania University.

Thota vaikuntam

This 76-year-old artist reflects different facets of both the city and the state with his signature voluptuous Telangana women, whose foreheads are smeared with bright turmeric. His works have been displayed widely and he’s respected all across for giving decades of his life to art and printmaking.

vinay varma

Founder of theatre group Sutradhar, Vinay himself is an acclaimed artiste, who’s directed several plays like Biryani Aur Haleem, Siyah Hashiye, Mahalaqa Bai Chanda and more. People love him for his more-than-hour monologue Main Rahi Masoom Raza, where in a black sherwani he incarnates the noted author on the stage.

Mohammad ali baig

This theatre artiste carries forward the legacy of his father Qadir Ali Baig, through Qadir Ali Baig Foundation. He himself is an actor and has performed in several plays like Quli: Dilon Ka Shahzada, Turrebaz Khan etc. He has received accolades widely both in India and abroad. His heritage-based theatre productions have been screened at international festivals in India, Canada, France, Pakistan, Turkey, USA and UK.

LV Revanth

LV Revanth, won the title of Indian Idol season 9 in 2017. He has sung more than 200 songs in both Telugu and Kannada. Well, he was also one of the playback singers for the magnumopus film: Baahubali. He also won the title of Super Singer 8, a Telugu reality show.

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle, a cricket commentator and a journalist is also a Hyderabad Public School alumni. This Marathi-speaking Hyderabadi is the first to be invited by Australian Broadcasting Corporation during the Indian cricket series. For the last 13 years, he has been presenting live cricket from all round the globe for a famous sports channel.

Jeelani bano

The prolific Urdu writer, who is in her mid-eighties, put her pen on the pulse of the city by writing several poignant short stories and novels. Originally from Badayun, she made the city her home and received presitigious awards like Padma Shri and Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Award. She lives with her poet-husband at Banjara Hills.

Jameela Nishat

A strong voice in Urdu poetry, not only has Jameela written several books, but also has stood up for the downtrodden opressed women of Hyderabad. her NGO Shaheen has rehabilitated and empowered several women who are survivors of Sheikh marriages, dowry, domestic violence, flesh trade and more.

rajeswari Sainath

This renowned Bharatnatyam dancer has taken the art to a different level. She has blended mathematical and grammatical techniques not done earlier by other exponents of the art form. Her movements are electrifying as are her expressions while she sets the stage on fire.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, former World No 1 tennis player in doubles discipline was India’s No 1 player in both singles and doubles until her retirement in 2013. Sania attended Nasr School and began her traning in Tennis at the age of six. She began her professional career in 2003. Apart from being a good Tennis player, she is also a good swimmer.