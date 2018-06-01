Home Cities Hyderabad

10 spaces to unwind

Opened in the year 2003, the place hosts several events targetted at students, speakers, writers, activists. Not only does it see a lot of discussions, book readings, but also several exhibitions.

HYDERABAD:

Saptaparni
Opened in the year 2003, the place hosts several events targetted at students, speakers, writers, activists. Not only does it see a lot of discussions, book readings, but also several exhibitions. The open area auditorium  built like Greek arena offers connection to the large trees around especially on balmy Deccan evenings.

Our Sacred Space
This place at Sardar Patel Road, Marredpally is the open cultural of Secunderabad. The serene ambience offers much to those art lovers and students with its cultural shows, performances, puppetry, story-telling sessions, workshops and more. The best part about this place is you enter barefoot and connect yourself with the earth.

Lamakaan
Located in the heart of the city, this open cultural space was started in 2010 on the lines of Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai. With an open sitting area and free wifi, it’s the most-sought-after place by youngsters. Several plays, book launches, talks, discussions, screenings, festivals etc are organised here. The samosas and lemonade of the canteen can make your day.

Telangana State Gallery of Art
Located at Kavuri Hills, its plush interiors overlook the great expanse around and  at the same time, its large art galleries have hosted many photography and art exhibitions be it showcasing the works of Thota Vaikuntam or ace war photographer Reza Deghati.

Alliance Francaise Hyderabad
In the white serene building not only classes in French language and other activities are organised, over the past few months it has hosted brilliant art exhibitions, poetry recitations, jazz piano concerts, showcasing of French movies and a lot more. The beautiful marble floors and the auditorium make it the much-frequented place in the city.

Vidyaranya High School
Nestled at the foot of Naubat Pahaad, this beautiful building, which is also a school, has several arched stair cases and  gardens blooming with verdant trees. Not only does it boast of glittering alumni like CV Anand, Dia Mirza, Jr NTR and Tara D’Souza, the place hosts a number of book releases, talk shows, public debates, exhibitions and more which is why it’s become a favourite among Hyderabadis.

Taramati Baradari
Built during the realm of fourth king of Qutb Shah dynasty, Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah, this historical sarai as part of the Ibrahim Bagh has beautiful Persian gardens, this has a large open air auditorium where several dance festivals, art events, theatre performances and singing events have taken place. The place never fails to lose its charm depite being so old.

Ravindra Bharathi
Named after the great poet Rabindranath Tagore, the place which has an art gallery and a huge auditorium,  was built way back in 1960 and ever since it has been known for giving space for theatre perfomances, dance festivals and many other cultural programmes. Theatre groups like Sutradhar, KissaGo and Darpan Theatre have organised various plays here.

Gallery Cafe
Opened two years ago, this art cafe offers complete vegetarian options. It is in the same premises as Kalakriti Art Gallery. It has beautiful bamboo furniture with walls adorned with beautiful paintings, it hosts a lot of comedy shows, open mics, art shows and more.

Phoenix Arena
This is the new kid on the block. The vast open spaces covered with emerald grass and trees of various sizes not only offer space for several theatre, dance performances but also host talks and discussions. Complete with a cafetaria, which also has a library, it has fast gained popularity among one and all.

