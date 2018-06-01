10 things Hyderabadis hate and want to fix about the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

1. Paan art at every wall intersection

Barely three months of the opening of a world class mall such as PVR Galleria at Punjagutta and we already have paan stains at the intersection of walls. There is a saying that a wall intersection is all it takes to arouse the Hyderabad to gift it with some mouth pan art.

2. Auto-rickshaws that cut through lanes

Behind every traffic jam is an auto-rickshaw. No offense, but these three-legged yellow and black monsters manage to wedge their way between two lanes, creating traffic chaos every hour. However, on a bad day when you are delayed and have a flight or train to catch, these traffic-cutters the ones that will come to the rescue.

3. Late start and wrap up of meetings

If the host has asked you to attend a birthday party at home at 7.30 pm, then it is a given that even the host doesn’t arrive till 8 pm. Íf you ever had plans of just dropping by for half hour and then sneaking off to another party, forget about it. No dinner means no exit any time soon. No Hyderabadi host worth his salt will let you go without dinner

4. Cab drivers who won’t accept e-money

PM Modiji’s dream for digital India may remain unfullfilled if the cab drivers in the city have their way. They ask you to cancel the cab if you say you have e-money and won’t pay cash. In fact, some of them cancel the drive themselves despite the danger of getting a red strike. Such is the love for hard cash.

5. Complete lack of disaster management

When it rains, it pours. But in Hyderabad, when it rains, potholes get exposed. Traffic comes to a standstill. Commuters start honking. Helplines are busy or don’t work. None has access to the point person who will sort it out. The few helpful people we have are busy showing around the Mantris the disaster points. Phew!

6. Men who turn up without basic grooming

Mismatched clothing, unshaven beards, dirty footwear and in some cases, body odour, are some of the things that Hyderabadi women say irk them about the men. Be it weddings or corporate meetings, most men think it is an effeminate thing to clean up and come. Forget great saratorial choices, a clean shirt and combed hair to begin with, helps.

7. Spitting on main road

Guys, what’s with this uncouth behaviour! There is a saying that a wall intersection is all it takes to arouse the Hyderabad to gift it with some mouth pan art. You are not the only on the roads, please don't gross others out by spitting on the roads, walls and gardens with blooming flowers. Make a sincere attempt to keep things clean, didn’t you learn much from Swachh Bharat!

8. Public toilets kept under lock and key

Where would people relieve themselves if public toilets are shut? Open defecation and urinating n public is a menace that needs curtailing. And now that public loos exist why are they locked? Keep it open and keep it clean. That’s the least we expect from the city

9. Lack of book stores and libraries with latest titles

Sigh! Where will the readers go to buy the latest titles? Of course there’s MR Book Stores and Abids sunday market, but you often don’t find the titles that you are looking for. Also, why don’t we have more vendors selling newspapers?



10. No eateries selling healthy, low-calorie, affordable food

The Biryani County seriously needs spaces that sell clean and healthy food with low-calories. Non-fried and sugar-free will be great too. The city is a hub for medical tourism and there are thousands of people recouping in the city. Simple food at affordable rates which can be delivered across the city through a food app will be a blessing and an urgent need too.