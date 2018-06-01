10 things Hyderabadis need right here, right now in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

1. Civic sense among denizens

Hyderabad is making big strides to transform itself into a global city, but its citizens pay little heed to traffic rules and civic sense. Congested junctions, parking problems, over speeding, jumping signals, drunken driving, not using safety gear like helmets or seat belts have become a common sight in the city. Denizens must realise that such attitude is unacceptable.

2. Playgrounds, extracurricular activities

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, goes the saying. Kids are missing out on physical activity due to lack of playgrounds, which is eventually leading to a rise in child obesity. Schools in the city must have a playground and provide extracurricular activities.

3. Exclusive zones for pedestrians and disabled

Pedestrians and disabled people have to struggle a lot to cross our roads or use the footpaths. People are being forced to walk on the road in the midst of traffic, putting their lives in peril. About 90 per cent of the city’s footpaths have been encroached upon by petty vendors, commercial establishments, parked vehicles, etc. Authorities concerned must intervene and bring the necessary changes.

4. Kiosks, vending machines for menstrual hygiene

Free sanitary napkin vending machines must be installed at railway and bus stations, shopping malls and other public spaces, which helps promote awareness on menstrual hygiene. The government must also hold awareness sessions that dispel commonly held misconceptions.

5. Better shelters for stray dogs

Instead of culling stray dogs indiscriminately, municipal authorities must provide spacious dog shelters, nutritious food and appoint caretakers to look after strays. On the expenditure front, officials can crowdsource from animal lovers, who might be more than willing to shell out a few thousand bucks every year.

6. Cycling tracks and bicycles for rent

Short distance options such as free bicycles that citizens can pick up and drop off in the next 3 km are prevalent in many of the world’s cities. With options like metro rail, having cycle tracks that allow us to go around without the need to hire private transport is healthy, easy, affordable and environment-friendly.

7. Travel kiosks for tourists

Travel kiosks help save time and allow people to avoid serpentine queues at airports and other places for availing services. Interactive devices are needed that can improve the experience of finding the widest range of offers, availability of cabs, running status of flights, trains and buses, places to visit, etc. for tourists.

8. Beautification of public spaces

Officials must make innovative use of public space by converting them into walking tracks, green zones, lung spaces, etc. and install CCTV cameras and deploy adequate security personnel to prevent the spaces from being encroached or converted to

parking zones.

9. Reasonable taxi fares, last mile connectivity

A state-funded cab aggregator service whose fares are reasonably priced at all times of the day (and year) is needed. Currently, taxi-hailing companies charge exorbitantly during rains, peak hours, etc. which burn a hole in consumers’ pockets. Also, last-mile connectivity from / to metro stations must be provided.

10. Robust sewage disposal system

If it rains hard for a few minutes, the scene is all too common – overflowing drains. Even without rains, a filthy smell pervades in a few areas. The government should work towards setting up a robust underground drainage and sewage disposal system to make the city free from stink.

Also, officials should put an end to manual scavenging.