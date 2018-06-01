Home Cities Hyderabad

Based on wife's complaint, Pakistani man held in Hyderabad for illegal stay

The Pakistani, 41-year-old Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas had managed to obtain an Indian passport using fake documents which he procured in the city.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Pakistan national who illegally entered the country from Nepal and was staying in Hyderabad since 2011, was arrested today. 

Interestingly, his illegal stay in the city came to light after his wife lodged a complaint that he had sold her and her daughter's naked videos which were uploaded on porn websites.

According to Cyber crime officials of Hyderabad city police, the Pakistani, 41-year-old Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas also managed to obtain an Indian passport using fake documents which he procured in the city. He belongs to Piplan in Mianwali district of Punjab state of Pakistan.

The city Cyber crime police received the peculiar case on Friday, where a woman complained that her husband, a Pakistan national married her by claiming to be an Indian, and has been blackmailing her and her daughter saying that he would upload their obscene videos of his daughter on the internet. They immediately arrested him.

Over a decade ago, when Usman was working in Dubai, he met a woman hailing from the city. He married her there telling that he hails from New Delhi in India, but later his wife got to know that he is a Pakistan national. After she came back to India, Usman also came to India and told her that he came on a visit visa for a period of six months and would stay with her. Lately, Usman again got exposed. She found that he flew to Nepal from Pakistan. Further, she also found that Usman was married and has two children."In order to extort money from his wife, Usman started torturing her. He had videographed his wife and 12-year-old daughter naked videos secretly and used them to blackmail her for money. 

Usman also allegedly sold the videos to a person, which went viral on the internet. He also texted his wife's friend stating that he will publicise the naked videos and photos, and used to beat his wife whenever she refused to pay the money," stated the woman, in her complaint to the police.Based on the complaint, the police apprehended Usman.

Detective department DCP Avinash Mohanty said "On enquiry, it is revealed that Usman Ikram is from Punjab state of Pakistan. He entered Nepal from Pakistan by air route, from where he illegally crossed the border by road and arrived at Delhi and then at Hyderabad. After arriving in India, he had created fake residential documents and education degrees through various agents and had been doing sundry jobs in private firms."Responding to a query, the DCP said: "The accused also got an Indian Passport using fake documents. He came to India in 2011 and was living illegally. His antecedents and activities are further being verified."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
illegal migrant pakistan Hyderabad crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence