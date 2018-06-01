Based on wife's complaint, Pakistani man held in Hyderabad for illegal stay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Pakistan national who illegally entered the country from Nepal and was staying in Hyderabad since 2011, was arrested today.

Interestingly, his illegal stay in the city came to light after his wife lodged a complaint that he had sold her and her daughter's naked videos which were uploaded on porn websites.

According to Cyber crime officials of Hyderabad city police, the Pakistani, 41-year-old Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas also managed to obtain an Indian passport using fake documents which he procured in the city. He belongs to Piplan in Mianwali district of Punjab state of Pakistan.

The city Cyber crime police received the peculiar case on Friday, where a woman complained that her husband, a Pakistan national married her by claiming to be an Indian, and has been blackmailing her and her daughter saying that he would upload their obscene videos of his daughter on the internet. They immediately arrested him.

Over a decade ago, when Usman was working in Dubai, he met a woman hailing from the city. He married her there telling that he hails from New Delhi in India, but later his wife got to know that he is a Pakistan national. After she came back to India, Usman also came to India and told her that he came on a visit visa for a period of six months and would stay with her. Lately, Usman again got exposed. She found that he flew to Nepal from Pakistan. Further, she also found that Usman was married and has two children."In order to extort money from his wife, Usman started torturing her. He had videographed his wife and 12-year-old daughter naked videos secretly and used them to blackmail her for money.

Usman also allegedly sold the videos to a person, which went viral on the internet. He also texted his wife's friend stating that he will publicise the naked videos and photos, and used to beat his wife whenever she refused to pay the money," stated the woman, in her complaint to the police.Based on the complaint, the police apprehended Usman.

Detective department DCP Avinash Mohanty said "On enquiry, it is revealed that Usman Ikram is from Punjab state of Pakistan. He entered Nepal from Pakistan by air route, from where he illegally crossed the border by road and arrived at Delhi and then at Hyderabad. After arriving in India, he had created fake residential documents and education degrees through various agents and had been doing sundry jobs in private firms."Responding to a query, the DCP said: "The accused also got an Indian Passport using fake documents. He came to India in 2011 and was living illegally. His antecedents and activities are further being verified."