Cantt and won’t quit! Residents want more roads opened

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board has decided to approach the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) to seek reopening of 14 of the 25 roads that remain closed to civilians in the Cantonment area. The permanent barriers constructed earlier to obstruct traffic still remain even as the ministry of defence issued an order recently to reopen the roads.

At its quarterly general body meeting held here on Thursday, the eight ward members voiced apprehensions about possible drinking water shortage in SCB limits and called for alternative supply to residents in the eight wards. Board’s chief executive officer SVR Chandrasekhar said the agenda was passed. It was also decided to shift the dumping yard in Trimulgherry (Ward No. 7) within 15 days.

The elected members also alleged that the district administration was delaying issue of building permissions for homes in the Cantonment area. The district revenue officer told the board at the meeting that the said 22 properties were in litigation and belonged to the state government. A decision on the same can be taken only after the court judgment, he said. With regard to Trimulgherry lake, the board decided to construct a boundary wall to prevent sewage from nearby colonies polluting the lake. The board will prepare a report and submit it to the government for funds. It was also decided to build new roads and repair the damaged roads at a cost of `14 crore. Also, `6 crore worth of works as part of pre-monsoon preparedness will be taken up by the SCB along with HMWSSB.

Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy said he would take up the issue of Cantonment hospital with the state health minister. Speaking to media later, SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna said that the Local Military Authority (LMA) should reopen all remaining roads to civilian traffic immediately.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest near the SCB office. A case was registered against 19 members for protesting during the board meeting.