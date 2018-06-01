Electrical vehicles to replace garbage vans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of the existing garbage collection vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner with an objective to save fuel and reduce pollution in the city, said Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

Inaugurating the modern air conditioned bus shelter at Kukatpally bus stop and another at RTA office in Somajiguda on Thursday, the Minister said that the State government has been striving hard to make the city pollution-free by taking up various initiatives. “Around 3,800 TSRTC buses have been plying in the city will also be replaced with new ones.”