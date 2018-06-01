GHMC to flag off 6 electric cars for official purpose today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a step towards making the city clean and sustainable environment, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of procuring electric cars for official purpose.

Of the proposed 20 electric cars, as many as six would be be flagged off on June 1 at Peoples Plaza as part of the Hyderabad Mission of the United Nations Environment programme, which will be attended by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in the presence of Herrick Soleheim under secretary general of United Nations and executive director of UN Environment. Of the six vehicles, four belonged to Tata and two to Mahindra.