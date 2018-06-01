Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to flag off 6 electric cars for official purpose today

In a step towards making the city clean and sustainable environment, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of procuring electric cars for official purpose.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Of the proposed 20 electric cars, as many as six would be be flagged off on June 1 at Peoples Plaza as part of the Hyderabad Mission of the United Nations Environment programme, which will be attended by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in the presence of Herrick Soleheim under secretary general of United Nations and executive director of UN Environment. Of the six vehicles, four belonged to Tata and two to Mahindra.

