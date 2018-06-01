Hyderabad: 10 new places to check out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

Adventure Junkie’s paradise

Wild Water is the new addition to the amusement parks segment in Hyderabad. It is spread across 30 acres of tropical landscape and encompassing a large aqua park, amusement park and adventure park. Let alone family and friends getway, this place is ideal for corporate team building activity too. It is open from 11am to 6pm and is located in Shankarpally.

Who’s in for some desi twist?

For good Indian food, India Bistro, in Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills is a go-to! Expect innovative Indian cuisine, starting from the amuse-bouche – two syringes filled with mint and meetha chutney. Other must-try dishes include, Palak Pathe Ki Chaat, and Desi Fish and Chips. Price for two: C800

First of its kind

Wall Ride Park an extreme sports park offering training to kids from the age of 5 to adults up to the age of 55. It has a skatepark (first in the state) and a BMX pumptrack (first in the country). They allow anything with wheels and no engine, including any type of cycling, skating and skateboarding. It is open from 3pm to 10pm and is closed on Wednesdays.

Hyd is a city of love

From the time of Nizams, Hyderabad is known for being the city of love for its warm and loving people and of course the ‘aap’ hospitality. This sculpture placed in People’s Plaza is an added attraction to the already beautiful city. One can click selfies near this art installation and show their love for the city, without writing Raju loves Sudha on it.

For the hopeless romantic

Tabula Rasa - Cafe & Bar at Jubilee Hills is a perfect spot to explore some live music, quirky drinks and delicious food. While the venue mostly plays classic rock and blues, it also features live musicians on Wednesdays and Fridays. Weekends turn up the heat as the in-house DJ plays crowd favourites. Price for two: Rs 1,500.

Not really shaken, but gleefully stirred

Hyderabad can now boast of a place that sells delicious sitcom-inspired drinks and tapas at Shake Stir Muddle. This fine-dining restaurant, started by the Fusion 9 group has cocktails (starting Rs 295) and tapas – an appetiser that which comes in a small portion.

Price for 2: C1,000

Jump like never before

Sky Zone Hyderabad is India’s first trampoline park, which opened on August 14, 2017 and is located at Gandipet. The attractions include Freestyle Jump, Foam Zone, SkySlam, SkyLadder, SkyJoust, Ultimate Dodgeball, SkyLine, Warrior Course and Warped Wall. It is open on weekdays from 12 noon to 8 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 9 pm.

Mooning over magic brews

If you’re inclined to take a tour of the newly opened breweries in the city, you might want to stop at Over The Moon Brew Company. Located on the busy Gachibowli Road, this microbrewery and fine-dining restaurant is the place-to-go for any of your food and cocktail cravings of infused and smoky drinks, a Sunday brunch or just a beer and burger.Price for two: C1,500.

Coffee lovers, rejoice!

It wouldn’t be too far off the mark to say that The Roastery Coffee House at Banjara Hills, has brought in a spot of cheer to the lives of coffee drinkers. For instance, Cold Brew, which is a favourite with regulars, is brewed for 14 hours, pour over for three minutes and Espresso for 30 seconds. A shout out to gourmet coffee lovers! Rs 600 for two

The golden touch Fancy having a spoonful of ice cream laced with 24-carat gold? Head to Huber & Holly at Banjara Hills. that opened in the city about six months ago. Apart from their Mighty Midas, the Ahmedabad-based dessert parlour has more than a dozen flavours including Irani Chai Latte, Fruit Punch and Persian Bastani and 30 toppings. Price for two: C700.