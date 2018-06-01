Home Cities Hyderabad

Insurance firm asked to cough up Rs 8.3 lakh

What happens when you make an insurance policy claim and the surveyor does not submit the report in time ? Then when you lodge a complaint with the insurance firm against such surveyor for delaying th

Published: 01st June 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What happens when you make an insurance policy claim and the surveyor does not submit the report in time ? Then when you lodge a complaint with the insurance firm against such surveyor for delaying the claim process, you realise that the value for damages  is not even quoted appropriately.
D Murali, who represents a power generation firm, had 26 of his company’s transformers damaged by a lightning and storm in Karimnagar in October 2009.

But, he was confident that his `3 crore insurance cover subscribed for the project from Oriental Insurance would take care of the damages that cost his firm around `12 lakh.

However, to his surprise, the surveyor did not submit a report for three years claiming that Murali had not furnished enough documents in time. Murali then approached to consumer forum claiming that he had submitted all required documents within one month of the accident. Despite that, he claimed, the surveyor had not submitted the report.

Murali also alleged that the surveyor quoted less amount as complaints were raised against him for delaying submission of the report on damages.

Initially, the district forum highlighted the flaw on behalf of the company and directed it to pay `8.3 lakh after deducting the salvage value. But the insurance company, through the first appeal, filed a petition in 2014 at the State commission, challenging the district forum judgment.

However, the commission dismissed the firm’s appeal and directed it to pay a difference amount of  `8.3 lakh that it refused to pay earlier.

