Neglected for decades, Mughal-era Jagtial Fort to get facelift

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Mughal-era Jagtial Fort will soon get a facelift as plans are to develop it as a tourism destination. Officials from the tourism department are checking out the possibilities in this direction.

Around 265 year old, the fort was built the regime of Nawab Ibrahim, a governor under the Mughal sovereignty. However, owing to continuous neglect on part of government authorities, the fort gradually lost its sheen over the years. Now, the district authorities have finally shifted focus towards the fort.

Ever since Jagtial has been carved out during the district rejig, the district administration has been organising all the official programmes on the fort premises itself. Be it the celebrations related to Independence day, Republic day or the upcoming Telangana Formation Day, the fort has been the hosting ground of all the events till now.

In the yonder, the fort was mostly used by the rulers of the area as a shelter and an arms depot. This can also be established by the fact that 20 canons were left buried underground around the fort premises. For security purposes, the fort had a huge trench (water body) around it in the olden days. An official from the Tourism department, R Venkateshwar Rao, told Express that they are preparing estimation for the development of the fort.