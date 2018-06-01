Home Cities Hyderabad

Neglected for decades, Mughal-era Jagtial Fort to get facelift

The Mughal-era Jagtial Fort will soon get a facelift as plans are to develop it as a tourism destination. Officials from the tourism department are checking out the possibilities in this direction.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Mughal-era Jagtial Fort will soon get a facelift as plans are to develop it as a tourism destination. Officials from the tourism department are checking out the possibilities in this direction.
Around 265 year old, the fort was built the regime of Nawab Ibrahim, a governor under the Mughal sovereignty. However, owing to continuous neglect on part of government authorities, the fort gradually lost its sheen over the years. Now, the district authorities have finally shifted focus towards the fort.

Ever since Jagtial has been carved out during the district rejig, the district administration has been organising all the official programmes on the fort premises itself. Be it the celebrations related to Independence day, Republic day or the upcoming Telangana Formation Day, the fort has been the hosting ground of all the events till now.

In the yonder, the fort was mostly used by the rulers of the area as a shelter and an arms depot. This can also be established by the fact that 20 canons were left buried underground around the fort premises. For security purposes, the fort had a huge trench (water body) around it in the olden days. An official from the Tourism department, R Venkateshwar Rao, told Express that they are preparing estimation for the development of the fort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision