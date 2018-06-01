Home Cities Hyderabad

Power struggle within TRS for SCB vice-president’s post

In view of Assembly elections, keeping the flock together in the Secunderabad Cantonment area appears to be difficult for the ruling TRS as there is an intense fight among party members in the area. S

Published: 01st June 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of Assembly elections, keeping the flock together in the Secunderabad Cantonment area appears to be difficult for the ruling TRS as there is an intense fight among party members in the area. SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna’s term ended on April 28 but has been refusing to step down. Piqued by his attitude, members are seeking the intervention of TRS leadership.

There are seven elected representatives from the TRS and one from the Congress eyeing the position of vice-president which is the second highest in the Cantonment Board and who is elected by the civilians. The president of the board is a senior Army officer. TRS leaders had an understanding in 2015 for sharing the vice-president’s chair in turns. Member from Ward-2 S. Keshav Reddy served it for two years and handed over the charge to Ramakrishna who was to serve as VP only for one year and hand over the reins to member from Ward-1 J Maheshwar Reddy on April 28. But Ramakrishna seems to be in no hurry to give away his chair.

Maheshwar Reddy, elected for first time from Ward No.1 (Bowenpally), said, “I have the support of five elected members to become vice-president. Party leaders had agreed on elected members holding the post in turns.” Incumbent Ramakrishna the TRS high command would decide on the issue. “I have the support of five elected members and party leaders. I will step down if the party asks me to do so,” he added.

