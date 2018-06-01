Take up Haritha Haram on big scale, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Monsoon approaching fast, the proposed Telangana ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) programme should be implemented on a mass scale in all towns and cities across the state, minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao has said.

He held a meeting with MAUD and forest department officials here on Thursday to discuss the plantation programme which will be taken up on a big scale in the second week of July.

The minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan in June for implementation of TKHH and directed CMMA director T K Sreedevi to hold an orientation programme for all the ULB commissioners to decide the number of saplings to be planted, to select places where plantation needs to be taken up. He asked the officials to take the support of revenue officials in this regard.

Apart from ULBs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) should take the responsibility of implementing TKHH in Greater Hyderabad limits in coordination with other departments.