Thundershowers lash city bringing traffic to halt; mercury plunges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Denizens were taken off-guard on Thursday evening as thundershowers lashed Hyderabad, resulting in traffic jams and power outages in parts of the city. Patancheru experienced the most intense thundershowers, recording 5.3 cm in a matter of one hour. Amberpet recorded 2.1 cm rainfall and most other parts of the city witnessed 1.5 cm of showers or below.

Traffic jams were reported at various stretches including Paradise to Balamrai, ESI to Erragadda, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Nagarjuna circle, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Lower tank bund, Chaderghat, Amberpet, 6 number, Nalgonda crossroads and Malakpet. Gusty winds and thundershowers also resulted in power outage at many places including at Motimahal, Kanchanbagh, Dilsukhnagar, Red hills, Nampally, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Mir Alam, Khilwath, Lal darwaza, Asifnagar and Patel nagar.

The showers, however, brought respite from mercury levels which have been rising steadily since the past few days. On Thursday afternoon the maximum temperatures were recorded between 40-41 degree Celsius in different parts of the city. However, after the thundershowers and winds, the temperatures fell to 23-26 degree Celsius.

Rains were also recorded at a few places in Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts too. the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 7.2cm at Yellanki in Yadadri district followed by 5.3cm in Patancheru and 4.4cm at Moinabad in RR district. India Meteorological Department issued warning that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at isolated places in the districts of Bhupalapally, Warangal(Urban), Warangal (Rural), Jangaon, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Kothagudem districts.