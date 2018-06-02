Caveat petition filed by TTD chief priest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expecting that a petition would be filed by priest A S Narasimha Deekshitulu (74) challenging the orders passed on May 17 this year appointing A Govindaraja Deekshithulu as the chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the latter filed a caveat petition before the Hyderabad High Court with a plea not to pass any orders without hearing his arguments.

The chief priest, in his caveat petition, submitted that there was scope of filing petition by Narasimha Deekshitulu against the orders passed last month. As per the service rules, Narasimha Deekshithulu has already crossed 65 years of age and has to retire.