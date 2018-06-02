Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC gears up for monsoon

In view of monsoon, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is deploying Monsoon Emergency Teams, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy  said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of monsoon, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is deploying Monsoon Emergency Teams, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy  said.

The commissioner held a review meeting at the GHMC Head Office with engineering officials to deploy emergency monsoon teams in the identified locations as the monsoon is arriving a week earlier and to be vigil to tackle the emergency situation.

He also directed all the officials of engineering wing to take up social audit under any circumstances and to personally monitor all the works which are being taken up in their jurisdictions and should not give any scope for the criticism with regard to works with quality of works.

Chief Engineer (Maintenance), M Ziauddin, SEs, EEs and senior officials of the Engineering officials attended the review meeting.

IMD issues thundershower warning for city today

Temperatures remained close to normal in Hyderabad on Friday. As per the IndiaMeteorological Department(IMD), the maximum temperature recorded in city was 38.9 degree Celsius, just 0.3 degree Celsius above normal. IMD issued warning that thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds is very likely to occur in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The IMD issued warning that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Jangaon, Medchal, Mahabubnagar, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Yadadri, Bhongir, Nalginda on Saturday.

