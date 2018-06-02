Hyderabad: WhatsApp helps women fight stalkers, eve-teasers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been an outpour of complaints relating to gender crimes of late. In a case that came to light on Friday, a 10-minute wait near a bus stop turned horrible for a software engineer. The 25-year-old woman complained about a man who has been troubling her at the bus stop. The stalker from her neighbourhood used to follow her to the bus stop every day on his bike and trouble her there, to accept his love proposal. Feeling embarrassed in the public and unable to bear the harassment, the techie reached out to the SHE Teams through WhatsApp number seeking help and shared the registration number of the stalker’s vehicle.

The next morning, She teams nabbed the accused, said the Rachakonda police. The accused identified as R Harichandra (26), a postgraduate student was arrested and remanded. In another instance at LB Nagar, a girl student took up the issue of eve-teasing by three unidentified persons near a private college. The student on May 28, sent a message to SHE Teams on WhatsApp number mentioning: “Eve-teasing at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Chaitanyapuri. The next day, a decoy operation was conducted, where three persons were apprehended,” said the police.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said “We advise the women and girls to complain about eve-teasing and stalking. The police is just a message and phone call away to rescue the victims. Those who are in trouble can send a message on WhatsApp on ‘9490617111’ or dial ‘100’ .”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad cybercrime police who apprehended a juvenile on charges of spreading false messages about the inter-state kidnapping gangs on the prowl in the city was found to be a suffering from the eye-cancer. The Cybercrime police have registered two cases on Tuesday, in connection with spreading of false news on Facebook about the kidnapping gangs on the prowl.

A senior police official from the detective department said “The other person against whom a case was registered was traced and found to be a juvenile. The boy is also found to be suffering from the eye-cancer.”